New record set for money returned to Kansas taxpayers

KS STATE TREASURER

TOPEKA – Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner set a new Kansas record for the amount of money returned to taxpayers from the Unclaimed Property division of the State Treasury. At the close of business June 30th, the end of FY2019, the State Treasurer’s Office returned $27.1 million in unclaimed property to Kansans, up from last year’s $26.5-million record also set by LaTurner.

“After setting a record high amount of returns last year, we wanted to make sure we set our sights on an even higher goal this year,” said LaTurner. “I am so delighted we were able to not only reach our goal, but exceed it. Thousands of Kansans have money back in their wallets because of the hard work of our staff and the help of the many media outlets that allowed us to help Kansans far and wide get connected with their unclaimed property.”

Throughout the year, LaTurner and his team set up events statewide to help residents across Kansas search for their unclaimed property. In addition to those outreach efforts, the Treasurer’s Office held two live television events in FY2019 hosted by WIBW of Topeka and KWCH of Wichita to raise awareness of the millions in unclaimed property waiting to be claimed. LaTurner has also made it a focus since becoming Treasurer in 2017 to improve the claims process with new technology, including adding direct deposit as an option for Kansans to receive their money faster.

“Giving Kansans back their unclaimed cash is such a rewarding part of what we do at the Treasurer’s Office. It is a major endeavor to give back $27.1 million, and we still have over $350 million waiting to be claimed. We encourage all Kansans to check back regularly for themselves, their family members, and friends,” said LaTurner.