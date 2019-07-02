Milford Lake subject of concerns at town hall meeting

By DEWEY TERRILL

JC Post

JUNCTION CITY — The high water at Milford Lake has created problems for the private business sector. That subject arose during a town hall meeting conducted by Senator Jerry Moran in Junction City Monday evening.

Geary County Commissioner Keith Ascher was among those in attendance. On the lake issue he noted there’s no help right now for private sector operations. “Some of your campgrounds are out of business right now. They expressed their concerns that they needed some to help to even reopen, if they can.”

Ascher said he felt the senator took the lake issue to heart because of the impact on a lot of lakes in Kansas.

The Corps of Engineers has had t