Hutch woman hospitalized after accident in Wichita

WICHITA — A 22-year-old Hutchinson woman was taken to a Wichita hospital after a semi crossed into her lane and struck her vehicle Sunday.

Sebastiana Romero was in one lane of K-96. A semi driven by 42-year-old Christopher Lunsford of Wichita was in the other lane. Lunsford started to merge into the Romero lane and the two vehicles collided.

Romero complained of pain after the accident and was transported to Wesley Medical Center for treatment. Lunsford was not injured.

The accident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, about a half-mile east of West Street on K-96 in Wichita.