Hays man sentenced to nearly three years on sex-related charges

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

A Hays man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison Monday in Ellis County District Court after being found guilty in May of three sex-related crimes.

Hunter Gonzales was sentenced to 32 months in prison for aggravated battery after he pleaded no contest and was found guilty of aggravated battery, reckless aggravated battery and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery.

Gonzales was originally charged with rape and aggravated criminal sodomy after a woman he had a relationship with said he forced himself on her in November 2017.

At Monday’s sentencing, the victim addressed the court and, in front of about two dozen people, urged Chief Judge Glenn Braun to take the sentencing seriously.

She said Gonzales “put me through a living hell” and tearfully added that he “took a part of my life I will never get back.”

Gonzales also addressed the court and apologized and thanked his family and friends. He said he believed at the time, and still today, that the encounter was consensual.

Braun said these types of cases are extremely difficult and that he never takes them lightly.

He said to Gonzales that, while he and his family have been victimized by the situation, it was not as bad as what the victim went through.

Braun added, “imagine the trauma she has incurred.”

He also said because the victim was made aware and was understanding of the plea agreement, he would accept the plea agreement.

But, he added, “this affects her more than any person in this room.”

Under the agreement, Gonzales will spend 32 months in prison with the Department of Corrections.

After finishing the prison sentence, he will be on probation for five years. If he violates his probation, he could face an additional 32 months in prison for the reckless aggravated battery charge.

Gonzales must also pay restitution for counseling the victim has received and pay other fines and fees associated with the investigation.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.