Great Bend Airport and FAA finalize lease extension

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Great Bend City Council approved another lease agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration to rent a facility at the Great Bend Municipal Airport.

The facility is located east of the airport’s main hangar and is used by the FAA to store equipment where workers maintain, test, and recalibrate visual and radar aids. The aids help keep the airport a commercial-quality airport that allows planes to land in bad weather.

Airport Manager Martin Miller says the airport has a good working relationship with the FAA.

“They’re a great partner,” said Miller. “When we get a 90-percent grant on this $8 million runway project, this is the same outfit. The FAA has been good to us on this and have been out there a long time.”

The 20-year extension of the lease will continue the contract through September 2038. The FAA pays the City of Great Bend $257.09 per month, or $3,085.08 every year.

“The FAA has reviewed market rates,” Miller said. “They have always done that with FAA, GSA, or TSA leases. They analyze the market rate, so that’s what we get.”

The facility, known as the Corps of Engineers Building, is approximately 838 square feet.