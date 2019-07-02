Governor appoints executive director to Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the appointment of Audé Amelia Negrete of Overland Park as executive director of the Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission.

The Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission serves as a liaison for the Kansas Hispanic and Latino community and the Office of the Governor, with the goal of serving needs of Hispanic and Latino residents in areas of culture, education, employment, health, housing, welfare, and recreation.

“Audé’s own life experience and desire to address challenges faced by Hispanic and Latino residents of our state made her an ideal choice to lead this commission,” Governor Kelly said. “She’ll be a valuable contributor, just as she’s been over the years in her successful efforts surrounding social justice and civic engagement.”

Born in Mexico City, Negrete was 14 when her family left Mexico for to the United States and Kansas. During her career, she’s been involved in numerous initiatives designed to provide educational, social and economic services for Hispanic and Latino families in Kansas.

The seven-member Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission includes four members representing each of the state’s congressional districts, and three at-large members.

Negrete will fill the executive director position previously held by Richard Martinez.