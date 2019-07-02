Garden City man hospitalized after semi overturns in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY — A Garden City man was injured Tuesday afternoon after his semi overturned on U.S. 83.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the semi driven by Antonio Rodriguez-Ramirez, 57, was northbound on U.S. 83 when it left the roadway to the right, re-entered the roadway and then went off the other side of the highway. The driver overcorrected and the semi rolled onto its driver’s side.

Rodriguez-Ramirez was transported to Wesley Medical Center with a suspected serious injury, the KHP said. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.