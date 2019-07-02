Firework safety from Great Bend Fire Chief

The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office stated there were 207 reported fireworks-related injuries in Kansas in 2018 on Independence Day. Males, between the ages of nine and 34 were the most commonly injured demographic.

Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick reminds all parents to keep an eye on your children around fireworks because the report revealed that nearly half of the injuries involved children under the age of 18.

“It depends on the year,” said McCormick. “If it’s a dry year, there tends to be more fire-related calls. If it’s a wetter year, then there are more EMS calls.”

McCormick reminds everyone to use caution when throwing away the discarded fireworks and anything used to ignite the fireworks. Responding to dumpster fires is common for the fire department after everyone has gone to bed.

“Last year, the structure fire we responded to was caused by a device that the homeowners made to shoot their fireworks,” McCormick said. “They thought it cooled and put it back in their garage. It ended up still having a hot ember in there that caught the garage on fire.”

McCormick added that both the fire stations in Great Bend will be staffed with two extra firefighters Thursday. Legal firework discharge times within Great Bend city limits are 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4 only.

“Even though we’ve had all the rain this year, we have a lot of drying vegetation with the temperatures the last couple of weeks,” McCormick added.

The fireworks display at the Great Bend Expo Complex is July 3, starting shortly before 10 p.m. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Make sure to tune into 100.7 Eagle Country at 8:30 p.m.