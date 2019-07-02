Dinorah Charbonneau takes Barton County Employee Recognition Award

The Barton County Employee Relations Committee announced the recipient of the Employee Recognition Award for the second quarter of the year.

ERC member B.J. Wooding announced Monday during the Barton County Commission Meeting that Dinorah Charbonneau, a shared clerk in the Barton County Appraisers Office was being recognized.

Dinorah, who transitions easily to different offices in the courthouse, provides translation services as needed and according to the ERC, is a positive force for those she works with.

Dinorah Charbonneau Audio

Dinorah, a native of Argentina, had an audience of more than just those at Monday’s Commission meeting. Her mother in Argentina was able to watch thanks to Facebook Live.

Dinorah Charbonneau Audio

Patty Reynolds, a front office receptionist and interpreter with the Barton County Health Department was the first quarter recipient of the ERC award.