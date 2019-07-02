Cop Shop (7/1)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/1)

Traumatic Injuries

At 2:44 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 2068 NW 130 Avenue Olmitz.

Theft

At 9:22 a.m. a theft was reported at 15 NE 60 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:33 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway & NE 30 Road.

Theft

At 2:36 p.m. a theft was reported at 914 E. Santa Fe Blvd in Ellinwood.

Traumatic Injuries

At 4:18 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 184 S. Washington Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:03 an accident was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 194 in Pawnee Rock.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/1)

Traffic Arrest

At 1:08 a.m. an officer arrested Alonso Cobian in the 1500 block of McKinley Street for ITOL.

Carbon Monoxide Inhalant

At 3:51 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1916 Holland Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:45 a.m. a burglary was reported at 2801 19th Street Apt 2. Nothing missing.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:38 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.

Sick Person

At 3:10 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4708 10th Street.

Theft

At 4:37 p.m. a possible theft was reported at 3503 10th Street, no loss.

Sick Person

At 6:07 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 811 Grant Street Apt 324.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:46 p.m. a possible accident was reported at Forest Avenue & Odell Street. Flat tire.

Theft

At 8:20 p.m. a theft was reported at 2202 27th Street.