Cop Shop (7/1)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/1)
Traumatic Injuries
At 2:44 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 2068 NW 130 Avenue Olmitz.
Theft
At 9:22 a.m. a theft was reported at 15 NE 60 Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 2:33 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway & NE 30 Road.
Theft
At 2:36 p.m. a theft was reported at 914 E. Santa Fe Blvd in Ellinwood.
Traumatic Injuries
At 4:18 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 184 S. Washington Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:03 an accident was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 194 in Pawnee Rock.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (7/1)
Traffic Arrest
At 1:08 a.m. an officer arrested Alonso Cobian in the 1500 block of McKinley Street for ITOL.
Carbon Monoxide Inhalant
At 3:51 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1916 Holland Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 9:45 a.m. a burglary was reported at 2801 19th Street Apt 2. Nothing missing.
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:38 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.
Sick Person
At 3:10 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 4708 10th Street.
Theft
At 4:37 p.m. a possible theft was reported at 3503 10th Street, no loss.
Sick Person
At 6:07 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 811 Grant Street Apt 324.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:46 p.m. a possible accident was reported at Forest Avenue & Odell Street. Flat tire.
Theft
At 8:20 p.m. a theft was reported at 2202 27th Street.