Cheney rolls past Bat Cats 14-4

The Cheney Diamond Dawgs showed why they lead the Sunflower Collegiate League West standings and why they have the best record in both divisions last night as they rolled past the Great Bend Bat Cats 14-4 in Cheney.

In a make up game from earlier this season, Cheney scored runs in all but three innings as they improved to 20-3 in the SCL West by scoring 14 runs on 15 hits.

Great Bend led 1-0 after one inning before the Diamond Dawgs before scored four times in the second off Bat Cat starter Will Mossa. After the Bat Cats cut the lead to 4-3 after three innings, Cheney left Great Bend in the dust scoring eight runs in the next three innings to take a 12-4 lead.

The Bat Cats dropped to 13-8 with the loss and will take tonight off as the SCL All Star game is played at Eck Stadium in Wichita. Great Bend will play again on Thursday night in El Dorado and Saturday night at Mulvane before returning home for a Sunday afternoon game against Newton at Al Burns Field.