Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (7/1)

BOOKED: Alonzo Coban of Belpre on Great Bend Municipal Court case for illegal transporting of an open container and traffic control devices, bond was set at $300 C/S.

BOOKED: Michael Philbern of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for arrest and detain probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Jason Hull of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal case for criminal trespass, bond set at $500 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Kellie Kaler on Barton County District Court warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kerri Maxwell on BTDC warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Mollie Joyce Jasper on Russell County District Court warrant for giving a worthless check with a $266.60 cash bond or a $10,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Jesus M. Rios on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

RELEASED: Alonzo Cobian of Belpre on GBMC case for illegal transporting of an open container and traffic control devices, posted a $300 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Luis Sepulveda Jr. on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Herman Pitts Jr. of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court after receiving an order of release from GBMC.

RELEASED: Alicia D. Hoeffner on BCDC warrant for failure to appear x2 after serving time.

RELEASED: Antonio Miller of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for failure to appear, posted a 48-hour OR through BCDC. GBMC case posted a 48-hour OR through Great Bend PD.

RELEASED: Tyler Leech of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Juvey Guerra-Lomas on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Mollie Joyce Jasper on Russell County District Court warrant with a $266.60 cash bond.