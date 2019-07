WICHITA (AP) — Authorities say one person has died after coming into contact with a power line in north Wichita.

KAKE-TV reports emergency crews responded at around 11 a.m. Tuesday to an electrocution. A dispatch supervisor says the person was pronounced dead at the scene about 50 minutes later.

Power was disconnected in the area while crews extricated the person from the bucket of a vehicle.

Circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately released.