Tuesday Weather

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Independence Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.