Tuesday Weather

Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South southeast wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Independence Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.