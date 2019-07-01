Sheriff: Cocaine, black tar heroin found during Kansas traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a Kansas traffic stop.

On Friday, a Shawnee County Sheriff deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2008 Volvo on Interstate 70 near Valencia Road for a registration violation, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

Deputeis located illegal contraband in the vehicle that included 9 kilos of cocaine and 1 kilo of black tar heroin. The street value of the contraband is estimated to be around $1,000,000.

Deputies arrested Maria L. Gallegos-Martinez, 41, of Indianapolis, Indiana on requested charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to Stallbaumer.