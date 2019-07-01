Property damage due to flooding?

The Barton County Appraisers Office is urging property owners who experienced flood damage, basement flooding to a high water table, or any other storm damage related to late spring and early summer storms to contact their office.

Appraiser Barb Esfeld says it is the only way they can recalculate how the damage may have affected their property and appraisal value for 2020.

Barb Esfeld Audio

Esfeld wants remind taxpayers that values are set on January 1 and does not change during the year which means any property tax changes would not occur until next year.

Barb Esfeld Audio

The Appraisers Office is located on the 2nd floor of the Courthouse. You can contact them by either stopping by or calling 620-793-1821.