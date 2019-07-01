Police: Registered Kan. sex offender jailed for weekend stabbing

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend stabbing and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call for service due to a stabbing at 17th and Topeka Boulevard in Topeka, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. While on scene, officers located a victim, and determined the incident to be an Aggravated Battery.

EMS transported the man to a local hospital with injuries found to be non-life threatening. Detectives conducted follow up investigations and identified Lavaughn Lewis, , 44, as a suspect.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers located Lewis in the 1300 Block SW Western in Topeka where he was taken into custody without incident. He is being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for on requested charges of Aggravated Battery.

He has previous convictions for burglary and indecent liberties with a child and is a registered sex offender, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.