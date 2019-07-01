Monday Sports Headlines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Wieters hit a two-run home run with two outs in the 11th inning and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a 3-0 deficit to beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 and snap a five-game losing streak. Wieters’ shot off Brad Wieck reached the balcony on the fourth level of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner. Manny Machado hit a two-run homer for the Padres, giving him 20 this season.

TORONTO (AP) — Jorge Soler homered and had two RBIs, Brad Keller pitched five innings to win for the first time since May 22 and the Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6. Soler reached base three times as the Royals snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the first time in six games north of the border. Whit Merrifield reached base three times and Alex Gordon drove in a pair for Kansas City.

National Headlines

LONDON (AP) — The Yankees have swept their two-game series with the Red Sox in London, overcoming a four-run deficit to beat Boston 12-8. Gary Sánchez hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a nine-run seventh inning. Didi Gregorius went deep against Ryan Brasier in the eighth, extending the Yankees’ record streak of games with home runs to 31. Combined with the Yankees’ 17-13 win yesterday, the two teams scored 50 runs on the weekend.

DETROIT (AP) — Nate Lashley completed an unlikely wire-to-wire victory in the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his first PGA Tour title. Lashley closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 25-under 263 and win by six shots, the margin he took into the day after opening with rounds of 63, 67 and 63.

UNDATED (AP) _ NBA free agency started evening. More than 200 players are eligible to change teams in the coming weeks. Among them are Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Nikola Vucevic, Al Horford and Khris Middleton.

UNDATED (AP) _ NHL teams are making moves on the day before free agency begins. The Edmonton Oilers have placed defenseman Andrej Sekera on waivers with the intention to buy out the final two years of his contract. The Philadelphia Flyers are doing the same thing with defenseman David Schlemko, who has one year left on his contract. The Carolina Hurricanes acquired James Reimer in a trade that sent goalie Scott Darling to the Florida Panthers. Florida immediately placed Darling on waivers with the intention to buy out the remaining two years of his contract.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 2 Detroit 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 12 Boston 8

Final Cleveland 2 Baltimore 0

Final Kansas City 7 Toronto 6

Final Tampa Bay 6 Texas 2

Final Chi White Sox 4 Minnesota 3

Final Houston 6 Seattle 1

Final Oakland 12 L-A Angels 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 8 Chi Cubs 6

Final Philadelphia 13 Miami 6

Final Milwaukee 2 Pittsburgh 1

Final L-A Dodgers 10 Colorado 5

Final San Francisco 10 Arizona 4

Final St. Louis 5 San Diego 3, 11 Innings

Final N-Y Mets 8 Atlanta 5