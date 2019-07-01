Kansas man arrested for weekend arson fire

SHWWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an arson fire and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 1p.m. Saturday. fire crews responded to a structure fire located at 911 SE Bellview Avenue in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Michael Martin.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the two story wooden frame residential structure with smoke showing. Firefighters began an offensive fire attack, keeping it confined to the structure of fire origin.

A preliminary investigation indicates the fire was intentionally set, according to Martin. The estimated dollar loss – $15,000.00; of which all is associated with structural loss.

During the course of the investigation a suspect was identified. Police arrested 32-year-old Wesley E. Howell. He booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of arson.

There were no injuries reported.