John O’Connor

July 1, 2019

Not too much in the ‘in box’ lately. You can remedy that by getting in touch via email at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We’ll reply next week.

Well, whatya know, here comes Week #404 of Goofy is As Goofy Does, a weekly review of all the inconsequential stuff rattling around in your humble servant’s cranium.

Well, we had our garage sale two weeks ago. I am not big fan of garage sales, especially garage sales that involve me, but we did need to clear out some more ‘overstock’ as part on our ongoing downsizing effort, so it was time to purchase some of those colorful round garage sale price stickers and a few markers. And round up extra tables. And get the cashbox stocked. (We had wayyy too many quarters. You’d thunk we were going to the casino.)

Then, of course, comes the Ad. My wife wrote up all the ad copy and took it to the local paper. The person at the ad desk seemed to be multi-tasking to the nth degree, but Sally gave her the copy and figured all was well. When she and the clerk were finalizing the transaction, another staffer who knows Sally came over and started chatting. All seemed well and so payment was rendered.

I didn’t even think to take a look at the classifieds the next morning and Sally didn’t bother to check it until 11:00 or so. I believe I heard a sharp intake of breath from the direction of the kitchen. “They didn’t put the day and time in,” she gasped. I took a look. Sure enough. We didn’t know if Sally got distracted or the clerk was distracted, but you figure at least the person could have looked at it on her computer and said “you wanna put a day and time in there, hon?” So we called and they agreed to add the vital info to the garage sale section of the paper’s website. At least the correct info was somewhere.

Huh, just as we figured, cars and pickups began slowly cruising the street in front of the house by 3 pm Friday. (Ours was a Saturday-only event.) Sally had to go out and put up a sign on the big tree saying “Sale Saturday 8 to 1.”

Friday night brought another thunderstorm. (The 991st of the season, I believe.) Perfect conditions for a backyard sale. But it was clear and bright the next morning, so we proceeded with high hopes and soggy feet. Our daughter and our granddaughter were there, as was Sally’s good friend, so we had plenty of help. The mixed-up ad did have an effect. Our usual half-hour-early hopefuls were nowhere to be seen. The crowd began to trickle in a little after 8 and then we were reasonably busy until noon or so.

Little Josie (well-known granddaughter) was a good helper, but a tough negotiator. With me, that is. When I said I was going to make a doughnut run for the crew she said, “I want one with pink sprinkles, Poppy.” Big Dillon’s had everything BUT pink sprinkles, so it was over to Kwik Shop where they had one remaining Sprinkle-oriented doughnut, the blue-and-pink sprinkles sitting atop a thick layer of pink icing. I purchased this lovely treat along with a copy of the Hutch News, just so they wouldn’t think I was a sugar fiend. Sheesh, the things you do to please a four-year-old.

The lowlight of the sale was my old rolltop desk (weighing an estimated 991 pounds) which we tried to sell to just about everyone who came through. We went from 40 bucks down to 25 in about an hour. We had one couple that admired it and we offered to pay THEM to just haul it off, but no go. It remains in our garage.

We wrapped things up a little before one, cleared off one of the tables and had beer and burgers. Josie did not have beer. Best part of the day. Actually, the best part was being able to load up everything else and take it to the church for THEIR sale next month.

Bonus: Sally agrees that this will be our last garage sale. At least at this house. Wait, what?

You may recall I was complaining about 56 degrees when I wrote this part of last week’s post. Now it’s 96, and yes, I’m complaining about that, too.

The TV ancestor of the ‘Bachelorette’ question was answered pretty quickly. Randall had it first, followed by Mark. You’re right, it was the ‘Dating Game,’ very big in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Julie knew what music delivery ‘system’ we were asking about: yes, it was the tape cassette, invented by Phillips in the Netherlands in ’62 and making its worldwide debut a year later.

Terry took aim at the ‘GB street supposedly named after a madam’ question, guessing ‘Milo’ street. No, but the correct answer DOES start with an ‘M.’

So, three questions remain including the one above, also the one about the singer who said he had a communications problem with his chair. Hint: his last name suggests a precious stone.

One other ‘leftover’: The name of the VP candidate who had a tough time with fishing lessons, even snagging his running mate’s shirt with an errant cast. Hint: he later became President himself, and not a popular one.

Let’s toss two newbies into the fray: What date did John Adams think Independence Day should REALLY be?

What New York-based 4th of July event is now shown on nationwide TV?

Email us with answers, questions, comments at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We’ll answer ‘em all on the next go-round.

Have a Fabulous Fourth! We’ll visit again next week.

John