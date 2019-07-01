Haysville holds off Bat Cats 7-4

The Haysville Aviators scored three times in the top of the ninth inning Sunday to stave off the Great Bend Bat Cats 7-4 at Al Burns Field.

One day after ending the Bat Cats seven game winning streak, Haysville extended their lead to 7-3 after Great Bend had rallied from a 4-0 deficit to pull within one run at 4-3 heading to the ninth. The Bat Cats were able to score once in the bottom of the ninth but it wasn’t enough as the Aviators take both games in the weekend series.

Great Bend drops to 13-7 in the Sunflower Collegiate League West division where they are tied with Hutchinson. Cheney leads the West with a 19-3 record after beating Derby Sunday 17-7. The Diamond Dawgs host Great Bend Monday night in a make up game from earlier this season that was postponed when a windstorm blew down part of the outfield fence at Cheney’s field.

Haysville improved to 14-7 as they remain in first place in the SCL East.

Great Bend has Tuesday off for the SCL All Star game that will be played at Eck Stadium in Wichita.