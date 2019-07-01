Half century of coaching for Schartz

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Retired is word used loosely for long-time tennis coach Shannon Schartz. Schartz retired from teaching at USD 428 Great Bend in 2010, but coaching has never stopped.

Schartz started coaching youth tennis lessons and camps in 1969 for the Great Bend Recreation Commission. 50 years later, with approximately five years off, Schartz is still coaching children three or four times a week during the summer.

“I really like working with the kids,” said Schartz. “I like to see someone that has talent or someone that is really enthusiastic and has a passion for the sport.”

Adding more to his plate, Schartz has agreed to help the tennis programs at Great Bend Middle School as an assistant and will be an assistant for the Great Bend High School girls’ team this upcoming school year.

Over the years, Schartz says handling children’s busy schedules has been the biggest difference he has seen over the past 50 years.

“Kids have more to do with activities and different sports,” Schartz said. “You’re competing for the best athletes and the kids’ attention.”

Schartz was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Great Bend High School Hall of Fame in 2016. He led the Lady Panthers to the State Championship in 1998.

The west tennis courts at Veterans Memorial Park in Great Bend were named after Schartz in 2017.