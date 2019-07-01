Grapple on the Gridiron Results

Due to the hot weather, all matches of the 2nd annual “Grapple on the Gridiron” event were held inside at the Panther Athletic Center but that did not keep the event from being another success.

Teams from across the Midwest came to Great Bend for the tournament that allowed Great Bend to form two different teams to give more wrestlers an opportunity at getting some summer mat time.

Below are the Great Bend individual results from the two day event.

Panther Team 1 13-0

Panther Team 2 6-6 (missing one dual)

Individual Results

Overal Record: 121-56 with 86 pins

Triston Tomlinson 1-2 1 Fall

Skylar McMullen 3-0 2 falls

Kaden Hoffman 2-1 1 Fall

Cadin Spore 1-2

Ali Pierce 0-2

Kaden Spragis 2-1 1 Fall

Cooper Liles 3-1 2 Falls

Avery Wolf 5-1 5 Falls

Korbin Shepherd 1-5 1 Fall

John Szot 6-5 3 Falls

Wyatt Weber 10-0 8 Falls

Toby West 8-1 7 Falls

Drew Liles 3-0

Kaidence Sanchez 4-6 4 Falls

Bre Ridgeway 1-0 1 Fall (over 138 lb Girls State Champion)

Quinn Hoffman 9-0 8 Falls

Carsyn Schooler 11-1 7 Falls

Matthew Johnson 2-6 1 Fall

George Weber 7-0 2 Falls

Ryan Nicholson 3-6 3 Falls

Gage Fritz 7-0 2 Falls

Owen Ridgeway 7-4 5 Falls

Sam Shepherd 1-2

Alex Randolph 9-1 8 Falls

Scott Heilman 7-1 6 Falls

Adrian Hurtado 1-4 1 Fall

Ever Chavez 5-2 4 Falls

Kevin Miramontes 2-1 2 Falls