Grapple on the Gridiron Results

Due to the hot weather, all matches of the 2nd annual “Grapple on the Gridiron” event were held inside at the Panther Athletic Center but that did not keep the event from being another success.
Teams from across the Midwest came to Great Bend for the tournament that allowed Great Bend to form two different teams to give more wrestlers an opportunity at getting some summer mat time.
Below are the Great Bend individual results from the two day event.
Panther Team 1 13-0
Panther Team 2 6-6 (missing one dual)
Individual Results
Overal Record: 121-56 with 86 pins
Triston Tomlinson 1-2 1 Fall
Skylar McMullen 3-0 2 falls
Kaden Hoffman 2-1 1 Fall
Cadin Spore 1-2
Ali Pierce 0-2
Kaden Spragis 2-1 1 Fall
Cooper Liles 3-1 2 Falls
Avery Wolf 5-1 5 Falls
Korbin Shepherd 1-5 1 Fall
John Szot 6-5 3 Falls
Wyatt Weber 10-0 8 Falls
Toby West 8-1 7 Falls
Drew Liles 3-0
Kaidence Sanchez 4-6 4 Falls
Bre Ridgeway 1-0 1 Fall (over 138 lb Girls State Champion)
Quinn Hoffman 9-0 8 Falls
Carsyn Schooler 11-1 7 Falls
Matthew Johnson 2-6 1 Fall
George Weber 7-0 2 Falls
Ryan Nicholson 3-6 3 Falls
Gage Fritz 7-0 2 Falls
Owen Ridgeway 7-4 5 Falls
Sam Shepherd 1-2
Alex Randolph 9-1 8 Falls
Scott Heilman 7-1 6 Falls
Adrian Hurtado 1-4 1 Fall
Ever Chavez 5-2 4 Falls
Kevin Miramontes 2-1 2 Falls