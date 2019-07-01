GBRC Stem Challenge with Lego® Camps

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting two STEM LEGO® Camps from July 15th through 18th at the Great Bend Recreation Commission (1214 Stone Street) in the Burnside Room.

The Super Hero Engineering With LEGO® Camp is for children ages 5 – 7 and will meet from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. During this camp, students will save the world with LEGO® Super Heroes! Build the hideouts and vehicles of your favorite caped crusaders and learn what makes them not only Super Heroes, but Super Hero Engineers! An experienced Play-Well instructor guides young heroes as they design, build, and save a city where ingenuity and imagination can solve any conflict.

The Bash Em Bots Engineering with LEGO® Camp is for children ages 8 – 12 and will meet from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. During this camp, students will reengineer standard vehicles into mechanized machines that can traverse challenging obstacles, battle against fellow bots, and take on our Play-Well Instructor’s colossal creations. An experienced instructor will challenge new and returning students to engineer at the next level during camp.

The entry fee per camp is $130 and is due by Monday, July 8th. Please note students will not take home any LEGO® during these programs. All materials used are the property of Play-Well TEKnologies and are not for sale or distribution. To learn more about these camps, visit www.play-well.org. A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Online enrollment is now available on the website. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.