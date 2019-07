Below are the allowed times that fireworks can be discharged in area cities and rural Barton County.

Great Bend: 10 a.m. – midnight July 4

Hoisington: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. July 4-5

Ellinwood: 8 a.m. – midnight July 4

Claflin: 8 a.m. – midnight July 4

Larned: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. July 1-3; 8 a.m. – midnight on July 4

Rural Barton County: 8 a.m. – midnight July 4