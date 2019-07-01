CHEYENNE TRAVEL – CAREER OPPORTUNITY IN SECOND-LARGEST WORLDWIDE INDUSTRY

This travel industry leader headquartered in Great Bend, observing its 53rd year of providing essential worldwide travel services to travelers throughout the Central US, needs the right person to join our team. Past travel experience not necessary – specialized training will be provided. An ever-growing family of travelers, with a repeat factor of 94+%, requires expansion of team and services to meet increasing demand. Successful applicant will have pleasing personality, positive attitude, ability to communicate verbally and orally, proficiency with keyboard skills, extreme attention to detail, and a desire to feel good about themselves when they have provided essential services allowing clients to achieve travel needs and dreams. Salary and benefits (both monetary and otherwise) will be commensurate with qualifications and performance. If you or someone you know qualifies, bring or mail your resume to Cheyenne Travel/Please Go Away™ Vacations, 1600 Main – Suite A, Great Bend, KS 67530.