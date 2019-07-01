Bowers selected to fill term on Great Bend City Council

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Initially, the Great Bend City Council could have used Barry Bowers at Monday’s meeting, but Bowers’ first official meeting will not be until July 15. Only four councilmembers were present at City Hall, and needing at least five to have a quorum, there was a threat of rescheduling the meeting.

City staff was able to reach councilmember Andrew Erb via phone to proceed with the meeting where Mayor Joe Andrasek received a 5-0 vote to approve Bowers to fill an open seat on the board.

Bowers replaces Chad Somers in the Ward 2 position on the council. Somers resigned his position on May 30 after accepting a new job, stating independence standards would not allow him to serve on the board.

Somers was elected to the position last November, and Bowers will serve the remainder of the term that is up for reelection in 2020. The City of Great Bend took applications of interested individuals until June 13 before a committee chose Bowers.

Bowers is a 1979 graduate of Great Bend High School and 1981 graduate of Barton Community College. Bowers helped form Spectrum CPA Partners in 2016 where he currently works. He also received the 2018 Citizen of the Year award from the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce this past February.