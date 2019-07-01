Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (6/28 – 6/30)

6/28

BOOKED: Luis Sepulveda Jr. on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Sheila M. Dooley of Larned for Barton County District Court case for failure to appear, bond of $230 cash only.

BOOKED: Garrett Mallow of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation serve sentence.

BOOKED: Olivia Vargas of Ellinwood for EPD case for DWS, no insurance, no registration, bond of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jesus Rios of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Tommy Shepherd of Wichita for BTDC warrant for contempt, no bond.

BOOKED: Tyler Leech of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Dustin Vance of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for violation of PFA, bond of $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Sheila M. Dooley of Larned for BCDC case for failure to appear after paying bond of $230 cash only.

RELEASED: Jeromy Briles of Eight Mile, AL on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Garrett Mallow of Great Bend on BTDC case for time served.

RELEASED: Olivia Vargas of Ellinwood for EPD case for DWS, no insurance, no registration after posting bond of $500.

RELEASED: Trenton Fisher of Clearwater on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, time served.

6/29

BOOKED: Matthew Kibler of Hoisington on Great Bend Municipal Court case for contempt of court warrant with a $442.50 cash only bond.

BOOKED: Robert M. Hunt of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $500 cash or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Antonio Miller on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $200 cash only or 48 hours. GBMC case, bond in lieu of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Tiffany Goodwin of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $1,584 cash only. Pawnee County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a no bond.

RELEASED: Dustin M. Vance on BCDC case for violation of PFA with a bond of $2,500 from Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Kyle Kruckenberg of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation after serving time.

RELEASED: Corey Engstrom of Great Bend on BCDC serve sentence.

6/30

BOOKED: Patton Mills of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Matthew Phillips on Great Bend Municipal Court case for pedestrian under the influence and interference with LEO, bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: George Moon of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while under the influence, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kip Ward of St. John on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Juvey Guerra-Lomas on Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Matthew Phillips on GBMC case with a $1,000 suety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Matthew Kibler of Hoisington on GBMC case for contempt of court after posting a $442.50 cash only bond.

RELEASED: George Moon of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for driving while under the influence, posted $1,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Kip Ward of St. John on BCDC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Robert M. Hunt on BCDC warrant with a $500 OR bond.

RELEASED: Patton Mills on BCDC case with a $20,000 suety bond through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonds.