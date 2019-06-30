Sunday Sports Headlines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered twice and drove in five runs, and Franmil Reyes also connected twice to carry dominant rookie Chris Paddack and the San Diego Padres to a 12-2 win against the St. Louis Cardinals. Padres rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. also homered and finished a triple shy of the cycle. SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered twice and drove in five runs, and Franmil Reyes also connected twice to carry dominant rookie Chris Paddack and the San Diego Padres to a 12-2 win against the St. Louis Cardinals. Padres rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. also homered and finished a triple shy of the cycle.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Marcell Ozuna on the injured list with a fracture at the base of his right middle finger. Ozuna was injured Friday night when he dived back into the bag as he was being picked off.

TORONTO (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cavan Biggio launched his first career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-5 after starter Marcus Stroman exited early with a cramp in his non-pitching shoulder. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a solo home run for the Blue Jays, who recovered after blowing a one-run lead in the top of the ninth.

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sam Johnson scored twice and Real Salt Lake beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0. Real Salt Lake improved to 7-8-2.

National Headlines

CHARLOTTE (AP) _ A person with knowledge of the situation says Kemba Walker has told the Charlotte Hornets that he intends to sign with the Boston Celtics. Walker could agree to terms with the Celtics on Sunday, when teams and players are permitted to formally start speaking about deals. Walker spent his first eight NBA seasons in Charlotte, is a three-time All-Star and averaged a career-best 25.6 points this past season.

DETROIT (AP) _ Nate Lashley shot a bogey-free 9-under 63 on Saturday to open a six-stroke lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 23-under 193. The 36-year-old Lashley slipped into the field at Detroit Golf Club as an alternate and the 353rd-ranked player has put himself in position to win for the first time on the PGA Tour.

RENNES, France (AP) — Sweden has surprised Germany with a 2-1 quarterfinal victory in the Women’s World Cup. The second-ranked Germans were the presumptive favorites on their side of the bracket. Instead, they’ll head home. Ninth-ranked Sweden will face the Netherlands in a semifinal match on Wednesday. The Dutch defeated Italy 2-0 earlier Saturday. The United States plays England in the other semifinal on Tuesday. The final is July 7.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams says she’s feeling better as Wimbledon is about to get started. Her coach says the seven-time Wimbledon champion doesn’t have any pain in a left knee that was at least partly responsible for Williams playing only 12 matches so far this season. The draw put her in a quarter of the bracket that includes defending champion Angelique Kerber, past champions in Maria Sharapova and Garbine Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-gah-ROO’-thuh) and No. 1 Ash Barty.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Detroit 7 Washington 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 17 Boston 13

Final Baltimore 13 Cleveland 0

Final Toronto 7 Kansas City 5

Final Tampa Bay 5 Texas 2

Final Minnesota 10 Chi White Sox 3

Final Houston 6 Seattle 5, 10 Innings

Final Oakland 4 L-A Angels 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 9 Philadelphia 6

Final Chi Cubs 6 Cincinnati 0

Final Atlanta 5 N-Y Mets 4

Final Colorado 5 L-A Dodgers 3

Final Milwaukee 3 Pittsburgh 1

Final Arizona 4 San Francisco 3

Final San Diego 12 St. Louis 2