Sheriff: Missing boater at Kansas reservoir

MARION COUNTY — Emergency crews were searching for a missing boater on Sunday at the Marion Reservoir, according to the sheriff’s department.

Just before 1:30a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of the missing boater identified as a 46-year-old from Eudora.

Authorities located the victim’s truck and boat trailer at the Marion Cove boat ramp, according to the sheriff’s department.

Just after 3a.m. Sunday, crews recovered the unoccupied boat floating against trees along the north side of the reservoir near Nighthawk Road.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, boats from the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and a Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft were assisting in the search.

The family has asked for the name to be withheld.