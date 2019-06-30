Reward increased for information in shooting death of Washburn player

SHAWNEE COUNTY — After two months, law enforcement authorities have not announced an arrest in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dwane Simmons and wounding of 23-year-old Corey Ballentine, both members of the Washburn University football team.

Over the past week, an anonymous donor came forward with a $5,000 reward leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Washburn football player Dwane Simmons, according to a media release.

Just before 1a.m. April 28, police responded to the 1400 Block of SW 13th in Topeka after report of a disturbance with gunshots. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim identified as 23-year-old Dwane Simmons. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim from the same incident identified as 23-year-old Corey Ballentine arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle with a non- life-threatening gunshot wound.

Simmons was a junior mass media major from Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Investigation has determined that this incident occurred during a social gathering outside of a residence, according to a media release. There were dozens present at the social gathering.

In addition to the $5,000, Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $2,000 reward. You can call us to report tips anonymously at 785-234-0007 or online at p3tips.com/128.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police.