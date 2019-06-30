Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas City murder suspect was naked when caught after car chase, crash

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found inside her rural Jackson County home near Kansas City earlier this week.

44-year-old Dana Jones is charged in the death of 54-year-old Kimberly Alcorn.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to her home late Tuesday night for a report of a shooting, and arrived to see a car leaving the home and gave chase. Deputies say Jones was driving the car, which soon crashed. Jones, who was naked, was arrested.

Jones remains jailed on $250,000 cash bail.