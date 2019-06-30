Haysville ends Bat Cat win streak at 7

The Haysville Aviators broke open a close game by scoreing seven runs over the final four innings Saturday night and beat the Great Bend Bat Cats 11-3 in a Sunflower Collegiate League game at Al Burns Field.

Great Bend trailed 4-3 after three innings before the Aviators struck for two runs in the sixth, four in the seventh and one more in the ninth for the final 11-3 margin. Haysville leads the SCL East standings with a record of 13-7 while the Bat Cats drop to 13-6 in the SCL West as their seven game winning streak comes to an end.

The two teams play again Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at Al Burns Field.