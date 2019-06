Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors

Sunday, June 30th

3129 Polk, Great Bend

Price: $87,500

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty

CLICK FOR DETAILS



1901 Polk, St

Price: $105,000

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty

CLICK FOR DETAILS



2219 Polk St, Great Bend

Price: $107,000

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty

CLICK FOR DETAILS

More Great Listings from your Local Realtors!