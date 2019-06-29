Sunday Weather

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 96. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Independence Day A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.