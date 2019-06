BARTON COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Saturday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Grant L Ahlman, 45, Norfolk, NE., eastbound on U.S. 56 two miles east of Great Bend when the rear tire blew out. The driver lost control, the motorcycle rolled, coming to rest in the eastbound lane.

EMS transported Ahlman to the hospital in Great Bend. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.