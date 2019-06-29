Kansas man admits he sold meth to undercover investigators

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced this week to 12 years in federal prison for trafficking in methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Charles Wesley Clearwater, 32, Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. In his plea, he admitted he sold methamphetamine to investigators working undercover several times. A search warrant served at his home in the 1600 block of S.W. Western Avenue turned up eight firearms that Clearwater used in furtherance of drug trafficking.

McAllister commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Hough for their work on the case. This case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program.