WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita fire officials say two people were injured in an apartment fire that saw the complex evacuated.

The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday in southeast Wichita near the Garvey Sports Center YMCA.

Fire officials say the blaze was quickly extinguished, and the two people injured suffered only minor injuries.

Damage was sustained to two of the buildings. Officials say residents were displaced due to smoke and fire damage.