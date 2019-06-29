Great Bend to host AAA and A Zone Tournaments

Great Bend will play host to not one but two American Legion Zone Tournaments in July.

The Great Bend Chiefs will play host to the Class AAA Zone Tournament that will be played at the Great Bend Sports Complex in a window from July 19-27. Specific dates will be determined at a later date.

The Chiefs will be in Zone 1 which will also include the Salina Falcons, Hutchinson Colts, Hays Sr. Eagles and Nickerson. Only the tournament champion will move onto the State Tournament that will be held in Hays July 31-August 4. Hays will advance since they are the AAA State Tournament host.

This year the American Legion State Tournament will include both AAA and AA Legion teams. There will be 3 AAA Zone champions along with Hays, and 4 AA Zone champions.

The Great Bend Braves will play host to the Class A Junior Legion Zone Tournament that will also be held in a window from July 19-27.

The Braves are in Zone 1 & 2 and will be joined by Larned, the Salina Eagles, Hays Jr. Eagles, TMP and Russell. Two teams will advance to the State Tournament that will be held in Topeka July 24-28.