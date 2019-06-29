Great Bend judge reappointed to Kansas Judicial Council

Chief Justice Lawton Nuss of the Kansas Supreme Court appointed Vic Braden to a four-year term on the Kansas Judicial Council and reappointed three members. They will serve through June 30, 2023. Braden, a Topeka lawyer, is deputy attorney general of the criminal litigation division of the Kansas Attorney General’s Office. He succeeds Stephen Robison, a Wichita lawyer. Reappointed were: Joseph Jeter, Hays lawyer;

Chief Judge Mike Keeley, Great Bend, of the 20th Judicial District, composed of Barton, Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Stafford counties; and

Supreme Court Justice Marla Luckert, who chairs the council. The judicial council reviews the administration of justice in Kansas. It can recommend to the Supreme Court or the Kansas Legislature changes regarding specific areas of the law or rules used by the courts. The council also can be asked to draft legislation and court rules. The council produces books and manuals, publishes legal forms for use in the state’s courts, and drafts pattern jury instructions. The 10-member council includes one member of the Kansas Supreme Court, one member of the Kansas Court of Appeals, two district court judges, and four practicing lawyers, all appointed by the chief justice. The chairs of the Kansas House and Kansas Senate judiciary committees also are members. Other members are: Chief Judge Kim Cudney, Washington, of the 12th Judicial District, composed of Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic, and Washington counties;

Judge Stephen Hill, Kansas Court of Appeals, Topeka;

Rep. Fred Patton, Topeka;

James Robinson Jr., Wichita lawyer;

Sarah Bootes Shattuck, Ashland lawyer; and

Sen. Rick Wilborn, McPherson.