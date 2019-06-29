Great Bend employee honored as AAM Rookie of the Year

BUSINESS NEWS

Korby Boswell, Marketing & Growth Specialist at the certified public accounting firm of Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB), was recently honored as Rookie of the Year by the Association for Accounting Marketing (AAM).

The AAM Rookie of the Year award is given annually to a marketer on the rise who demonstrates distinction in the field and shows creativity, initiative, and ambition in their firm.

“Congratulations to Korby on being recognized among his peer group,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “He’s played an instrumental role in the firm’s marketing, growth, and expansion efforts, and we look forward to his continued development as a marketing and communication professional!”

Boswell manages ABBB’s marketing and external communication efforts. He assists with both business development opportunities and research and development of specialized services for targeted industry niches.

A graduate of Fort Hays State University, Boswell earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership in 2014 and a Master of Science in Organizational Communication in 2016. He is a member of the Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) Steering Committee. Originally from Onaga, Kansas, Boswell lives with his wife, Yuchen, in Great Bend, Kansas.

Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered provides a wide range of traditional and non-traditional CPA and consulting services to clients throughout Kansas, including agriculture organizations, construction companies, feed yards, financial institutions, governmental and not-for-profit organizations, manufacturers, medical practices, oil and gas companies, professional service firms, real estate companies and small businesses. Founded in 1945, today the firm maintains 13 office locations throughout the state. For more information about Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, please visit www.abbb.com.

The Association for Accounting Marketing (AAM) is a national trade association and one-of-a-kind network of marketing, business development and growth strategists. The association was formed in 1989 to provide education, community and resources for accounting firms, CPAs, consulting firms and sales professionals, partners, firm administrators and representatives of businesses offering products and services designed for the accounting industry and marketing professionals.