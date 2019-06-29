Bat Cats run winning streak to 7 in sweep of Andale

The Great Bend Bat Cats swept a Sunflower Collegiate League double header against the Andale Warhawks Friday night in Andale. Great Bend won game on 10-5 before keeping the big bats rolling in a 11-2 win in game two.

The two wins improved the Bat Cats to 13-5 in the SCL West and stretched their winning streak to a season high seven games.

Great Bend returns home for two games this weekend starting with a 7:00 p.m. contest with the Haysville Aviators at Al Burns Field. The two teams meet again Sunday afternoon starting at 3:00 p.m.