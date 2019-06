BROWN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Friday in Brown County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1975 Beechcraft airplane piloted by Bruce L. Lutz, 67, Andover, was flying south near the Hiawatha Airport when it crashed. Lutz was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

The accident remains under investigation by the FAA.