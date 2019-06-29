Saturday Sports Headlines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eric Hosmer hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning off Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 for their third straight win. The Padres have hit 11 homers in their last three games. SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eric Hosmer hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning off Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 for their third straight win. The Padres have hit 11 homers in their last three games.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Marcell Ozuna will be placed on the injured list after the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder injured the middle finger on his right hand when he dived back into first base while being picked off Friday night against the San Diego Padres. Ozuna had X-rays at the ballpark. Asked if it was a fracture, manager Mike Schildt said: “We’re not committed to be able to say that at this point. Clearly it’s significant enough where he’s got to go on the IL.”

TORONTO (AP) — Eric Sogard hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered twice for his second straight multi-homer game and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Kansas City. Randal Grichuk added a two-run homer. The Royals have lost five of seven.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves looks a little different. The transfer from Wichita State has put on 20 pounds of muscle in the past year while sitting out because of transfer rules. He has learned quickly how to take advantage of his 200-pound frame. As a result, the 6-foot-5 junior has proven to be much more than a sharpshooter during summer workouts.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A sports radio host has lost his job after a comment he made about Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and his family stirred outrage. The Kansas City Star reports that Union Broadcasting announced Friday afternoon that it had reached a mutual agreement to part ways with Kevin Kietzman. He had been suspended since Tuesday from WHB (810 AM), where he was a key on-air personality.

National Headlines

LONDON (AP) _ Major League Baseball plays its first game in Europe today when the Yankees and the Red Sox open a two-game series in London. Boston’s Rick Porcello throws the first pitch when the rivals meet at Olympic Stadium. Masahiro Tanaka starts for the Yankees.

LONDON (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Brian Johnson has been put on the 10-day injured list because of a medical matter not related to baseball. The move is retroactive to Thursday. The team didn’t say what is wrong, but the 28-year-old left-hander is expected to pitch again this season. Right-hander Hector Velázquez was activated from the 10-day injured list before today’s game in London.

CINCINNATI (AP) _ The Cubs are evaluating left-hander Cole Hamels after he left last night’s game in Cincinnati with discomfort in his left side. Hamels worked one inning and walked off after a warm-up pitch prior to the second. Hamels went seven innings in each of his previous five starts. Chicago is already missing right-hander Kyle Hendricks, on the injured list with a sore right shoulder. He may return next week.

DETROIT (AP) — Nate Lashley continues to lead the Rocket Mortgage Classic heading into today’s third round. He shot a 5-under 67 yesterday to top the leaderboard for the second straight day. Cameron Champ was a stroke back. He played the front nine in 8-under 28, matching the lowest nine-hole score on the PGA Tour this season. Champ was under par for seven straight holes, also matching the best of the season on the tour, but cooled off on the back nine.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) _ Steve Stricker shares the lead with defending champion David Toms heading into the third round of the U.S. Senior Open. Stricker broke the tournament 36-hole record at 14-under 126, a day after shooting an event-record 62. Toms set a U.S. Senior Open record with 10 birdies, finishing with four in a row for a 29 on the back nine.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 3 Detroit 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 13 Cleveland 0

Final Toronto 6 Kansas City 2

Final Texas 5 Tampa Bay 0

Final Chi White Sox 6 Minnesota 4

Final Houston 2 Seattle 1, 10 Innings

Final Oakland 7 L-A Angels 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 6 Philadelphia 2

Final Cincinnati 6 Chi Cubs 3

Final Atlanta 6 N-Y Mets 2

Final Pittsburgh 3 Milwaukee 2

Final Colorado 13 L-A Dodgers 9

Final San Diego 3 St. Louis 1

Final San Francisco 6 Arizona 3