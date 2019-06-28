Weekend Weather

Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.
Sunday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 95.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Independence Day
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.