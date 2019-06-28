Weekend Weather

Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Sunday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Independence Day A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.