Toronto takes 3-game skid into matchup with Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (28-53, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (29-52, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (3-3, 4.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Blue Jays: TBD

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Toronto offense has compiled a .229 batting average as a team this season, last in the The Royals are 12-28 on the road. Kansas City has slugged .403 this season. Hunter Dozier leads the club with a .574 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 13 home runs. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 28 extra base hits and is batting .267. Cavan Biggio is 10-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 103 hits and has 42 RBIs. Jorge Soler is 5-for-35 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .266 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Royals: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Smoak: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (groin), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).