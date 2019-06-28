Great Bend Post

Suspects wanted in theft of $100K of farm equipment from rural Kan. business

MORRIS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of farm equipment from a rural business and asking the public for help identifying suspects.

Suspects as seed from the White City gas station/COOP

On June 23, several vehicles were stolen from the Oleen Brothers’ Headquarters, a registered cow-calf and quarterhorse business in rural Dwight, according to the Morris County Sheriff. The items stolen included a Brown 3500 Dodge Ram Truck pulling an Aluminum EBY Trailer with the company’s Brand Logo on it, two 900 series Polaris Rangers (one with orange highlights and one with olive green) both with 60 gal. pressure water tanks, and a Red Ford F250 feed truck with a feed box on the back. The suspects reportedly arrived from White City on Highway 4. The vehicle they were driving appears to be a light colored Chevy Avalanche with dark trim.

If you have seen or have any information regarding the vehicles or the people responsible for this theft, please call the Sheriff @ 620-767-6310 or Arden Oleen @ 785-466-1422. Thank You