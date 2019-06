SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to find a missing Kansas woman.

Connie M. Horne, 77, was last seen on May 27 at the Dollar Tree on North Topeka Boulevard, according to Shawnee County Deputy Shayna Anderson.

Horne is described as 5-foot -3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has short gray hair and blue eyes. . Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Emily Adams at 785-251-2316.