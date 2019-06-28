Sen. Moran recognizes U.S. Open Champion Gary Woodland on Senate floor

Press release from U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s Office…

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) recognized Topeka, Kansas native and U.S. Open Champion Gary Woodland on the floor of the United States Senate.

“This was the first major championship victory of Gary Woodland’s career, and Gary made history by becoming the first KU alumnus to ever win a PGA major tournament,” stated Sen. Moran on the Senate floor. “I want to congratulate Gary on this historic win, but also recognize his actions off the course. Gary is advocate for Special Olympics and also partners with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that grants scholarships to family members of U.S. servicemembers.”

“Kansans are extremely proud of you, Gary,” continued Sen. Moran. “We wish you and your family the best of luck moving forward, and will continue to root for your success.”

Click Here to Watch Sen. Moran’s Full Remarks

Remarks as prepared for delivery:

“Mr. President, I rise today to congratulate Topeka, Kansas native and 2019 U.S. Open Champion, Gary Woodland.

“Gary Woodland grew up in Topeka and attended Shawnee Heights High School. After high school, Gary attended Washburn University on a full basketball scholarship before transferring to the University of Kansas to join the golf team.

“This was the first major championship victory of Gary Woodland’s career, and Gary made history by becoming the first KU alumnus to ever win a PGA major tournament.

“Gary’s performance at Pebble Beach was truly elite. He scored under par in all four rounds, including an impressive 6-under-par 65 in the second round.

“On Sunday’s final found, Gary battled the elements and a late surge by last year’s U.S. Open Champion, Brooks Koepka. On 18, Gary sunk a long birdie putt to solidify his win at 13 strokes under par, one stroke better than Tiger Woods’ historic 2000 U.S. Open victory at Pebble Beach.

“I want to congratulate Gary on this historic win, but also recognize his actions off the course.

“Gary is advocate for Special Olympics and also partners with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that grants scholarships to family members of U.S. servicemembers.

“After his win, Gary noted that 20-year-old Amy Bockerstette – a special Olympian golfer – inspired his to ‘cross the finish line and earn his first major title.’ Gary also wore patriotic golf gear to honor our troops and Folds of Honor and thanked our troops for their service and stated, ‘There’s men and women who sacrifice and do so much for us so I can go out and play a game of golf and live my life under freedom.”’

“The final round also coincides with Father’s Day and this undoubtedly made this championship even more significant as Gary’s father watched him sink the final putt on 18. Gary said after his win that his dad worked nights so he could pursue his love of sports and spend time with him during the day.

“I want to recognize not only Gary, but the entire Woodland family: his parents, Dan and Linda; his wife, Gabby; his son, Jaxson; and the twin girls they’re expecting; on this tremendous achievement.

“Kansans are extremely proud of you, Gary. We wish you and your family the best of luck moving forward, and will continue to root for your success.”