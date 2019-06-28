Sen. Moran applauds Senate passage of NDAA

Press release from U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s Office…

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – member of Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense – today applauded the bipartisan passage of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA):

“Every year, the NDAA garners wide bipartisan support because protecting our country is not a partisan issue – our two million serivcemembers and their families don’t risk their lives for Republicans or for Democrats, but for the defense of our nation and to safeguard our freedoms. Not only does this Act support the modernization of our military, but it gives our troops the largest pay raise they’ve seen in a decade.”

“In an increasingly dangerous world, it is imperative that we provide our military the resources and capabilities it needs to protect us at home and abroad,” continued Sen. Moran. “This legislation will increase our nation’s cyber readiness, in addition to making certain that our armed forces are ready and equipped to defend our homeland across all domains to deter aggression and defeat our adversaries.”

Sen. Moran provisions included in the FY2020 National Defense Authorization Act:

A provision requiring the Department of Defense to study the capabilities, capacity, demand and requirements of DoD Cyber Red Teams and potential to increase resourcing – including the 177th Information Aggressor Squadron in the Kansas Air National Guard Unit, stationed at McConnell Air Force Base.